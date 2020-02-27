MP: Five held for possession of country-made arms

Five persons were arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone and Indore districts on Thursday for alleged possession of country-made weapons, police said With the arrests, the police have also unearthed a nexus involving illegal sale of cartridges from licensed weapon shops.

The police nabbed Sevak Singh Chawla (21), Karan Yadav (19), Chandrakant Thackeray (20), Shashank Kaushal (27) and Radheshyam Singh (28) and recovered 34 country-made pistols that they had sold, inspector general (IG) Vivek Sharma said This is the biggest seizure of illegal arms in a single case in the last one and a half years in the state, the senior official claimed.

A resident of Khargone district, Chawla runs an illegal arms factory, while four other accused, who are residents of Indore, purchased weapons from him, he said "During interrogation, we found that those who purchased firearms from the accused, bought bullets from licensed gun shops. I have written to the police headquarters to start probe into the illegal sale of bullets," Sharma said.

Authorised shops should sell new bullets to licensed arms holders only when they bring in used cartridges that they had bought earlier, he added "There should be a policy wherein licensed weapon owners are allowed to buy cartridges only from one particular shop in their locality," he said.

Police personnel of Indore range have also been instructed to check the sales records of the licensed gun shops under the ongoing campaign against the mafia.

