OIC statement on Delhi violence inaccurate, selective, misleading; urge organisations to not make irresponsible remarks: MEA

India on Thursday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) for making "inaccurate, selective, and misleading" statement on the Delhi violence, and urged the international organisations and individuals alike to refrain from making irresponsible remarks at such "sensitive time".

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar at a press briefing in New Delhi on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

India on Thursday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) for making "inaccurate, selective, and misleading" statement on the Delhi violence, and urged the international organisations and individuals alike to refrain from making irresponsible remarks at such a "sensitive time". "The OIC statement is factually inaccurate, selective and misleading. There is an effort on the ground to restore normalcy and create confidence. We urge these bodies not to issue irresponsible statements at such sensitive time," Kumar said.

"PM (Narendra Modi) himself has publicly appealed for peace and brotherhood. I would also like to refer to some statements which have come out, by agencies and individuals. We would urge that it is not the right time to make such irresponsible comments, it can create more problems than it would solve," Kumar added. In a statement, the OIC had condemned the "recent and alarming violence against Muslims in India, resulting in the death and injury of innocent people and the arson and vandalism of mosques and Muslim-owned properties."

The organisation has called on the Indian authorities to bring the instigators and perpetrators "of these acts of anti-Muslim violence to justice and to ensure the safety and security of all its Muslim citizens and the protection of Islamic holy places across the country." (ANI) As many as 34 people have died and scores others injured in the incidents of violence in North East Delhi since Sunday.

"What led to this, why this happened will, of course, be a matter of investigation. What is important to note here is that law enforcement agencies are working on the ground. They are working to bring the situation back to normal," Kumar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

