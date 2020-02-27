NCW asks Telangana chief secy to appoint chairperson for state women's commission immediately

The NCW has asked the Telangana chief secretary to immediately appoint a chairperson for the women's commission in the state, a post which has been lying vacant since 2018 According to media reports, 46 complaints were filed with the state women's commission in 2018 and several more in 2019, but they remain unaddressed in the absence of a chairperson.

"It is shocking that the state of Telangana, which recently saw one of the most horrific crimes against women in recent times, does not have a chairperson for the state commission. It is unacceptable that a state women's commission has remained virtually nonfunctional for nearly two years," National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma said She was referring to the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in November last year.

Earlier, the NCW had written to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the issue. It had also requested Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take up the matter with the chief minister urgently. The post of chairperson has been lying vacant since 2018 when Rao was re-elected to power There is no website for women in need of help nor register complaints..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.