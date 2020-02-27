Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prashant Kishor accused of plagiarising content for 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign, case filed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 18:24 IST
Prashant Kishor accused of plagiarising content for 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign, case filed

A case has been filed against election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor for alleged plagiarism in his 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign launched here last week, police said on Thursday According to the complaint lodged at the Pataliputra police station in the city on Wednesday night, Kishor has used content developed by Shashwat Gautam, a data analytics coordinator with the Congress, for his campaign, Station House Officer (SHO) Kamleshwar Prasad Singh said.

Gautam has also named as accused his former aide Osama, who was privy to the content and whom he suspects of making the same available to Kishor after parting ways, the officer said Based on the complaint, a case has been lodged under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, Singh said Gautam, who hails from the East Champaran district, joined the Congress last year. The George Washington University alumnus was earlier associated with city-based think tank ADRI and worked with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Kishor had launched his campaign here on February 18, a month after being sacked from the JD(U) headed by Kumar. Kishor credited Kumar of achieving much during the 15 years in power but charged him with failure to do enough for a state that still lagged behind the rest of the country on most development parameters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

HMSI undertakes service campaign for certain units of BS VI Activa 125

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI is undertaking service campaign for certain units of BS-VI compliant Activa 125 scooter to replace cooling fan cover and oil gaugeIn line with Honda commitment towards enhancing product quality and cu...

Coronavirus outbreak at "decisive point" -WHO chief

The new coronavirus outbreak has reached a decisive point, the head of the World Health Organisation WHO said on Thursday, urging countries to redouble efforts to contain its spread effectively.This virus has pandemic potential, WHO Directo...

Industries haven't expressed anxieties about exports being disturbed: FM on Coronavirus

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that she had a meeting with about 23 industries on Coronavirus and they did not express any anxieties about raw material supplies or exports being disturbed. The deadly virus which origin...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St in correction territory on alarm over fast-spreading virus

Wall Streets main indexes slipped into correction territory minutes after the open on Thursday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China deepened worries about growth and corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020