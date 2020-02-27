CPI(M) writes to Kejriwal, offers help in maintaining peace; seeks all-party meet

The CPI(M) has written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offering help in his efforts to restore peace in northeast Delhi, and urging him to convene an all-party meeting to "unitedly ensure communal harmony" in the city. The communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi has claimed 34 lives so far and left over 200 people injured. "We write to assure you of our Party's cooperation in efforts to bring peace and communal harmony to Delhi," said the letter written by CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat and its Delhi State Committee Secretary K M Tewari. "We request you to urgently convene an all-party meeting in Delhi to decide how we can unitedly ensure communal harmony and peace in the Capital," the letter said. Karat and Tewari have also said the Left party has started a house-to-house campaign with an appeal for peace and harmony

The duo also demanded immediate action against AAP councilor Tahir Hussain who was allegedly behind the killing of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer during the violence. "Immediate action must be taken against him by the police," it said. Hussain has denied the charges of the IB officer's family.

