Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paramour booked for abetting murder of lover''s son

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kannur
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 19:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 19:55 IST
Paramour booked for abetting murder of lover''s son

Kannur, Feb 27 (PTI): A 27-year-old man, believed to be a paramour of a woman accused of murdering her one-and-a- half-year-old son, was arrested on Thursday, police said The man was held based on contradictory statements and was booked on abetting the murder of the toddler, though he has been maintaining that he never insisted upon the woman to get rid of the boy, the police said.

On February 17, the child went missing from home since the early hours. The statements of the parents were contradictory following which police questioned them separately for hours "Initially the mother had told us that she left the child near her husband on the night of February 16. But later confessed she took the boy outside the house and threw him among the rocks near the sea in the night," a police officer had told PTI.

The body was found between the rocks and relatives had alleged foul play in the death The post-mortem report showed that the death was due to some injury in the head, police said.

The couple was on the brink of divorce The man, who lodged the complaint that the child went missing, had stayed back at his wife's house for the first time in the last three months, the police said.

The man told the police that the toddler had gone to sleep the previous night along with the mother On the other hand, the woman claimed she had asked her husband to take care of the boy.

Subsquently, her paramour Nidhin was questioned and he maintained that he never insisted on getting rid of the child, they said "We found contradictory statements given by him. He had, from the beginning, maintained that he had not insisted upon the woman to get rid of the boy," the police said.

"We learnt that the illicit lovers used to have long conversations over telephone, which he had denied earlier Some witnesses had also told us that he had visited the house a day before the incident," investigating officer told PTI.

PTI RRT NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

France says Mali envoy is spreading fake news over its troops

France accused Malis ambassador on Thursday of spreading false accusations against its soldiers that could play into the hands of Islamist militants at a time when Paris is trying to organise a more efficient response to insurgency in the r...

Minister raises Delhi violence issue in Punjab Assembly, says national capital is in state of turmoil

Punjab Cooperation and Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday raised the issue of recent Delhi violence and killings during the Zero Hour of the Budget Session at the Vidhan Sabha. The Cooperation Minister said the national ca...

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The number of new coronavirus infections inside China - the source of the outbreak - was for the first time overtaken by fresh cases elsewhere on Wednesday, with Italy and Iran emerging as epicenters of the rapidly spreading illness. Italy ...

CBI brings back Aman Lohia, his minor daughter to India from UAE

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Thursday brought back the accused Aman Lohia and his minor daughter to India from UAE Dubai. As per Delhi High Court order, CBI had registered a case against Aman Lohia for allegedly kidnapping his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020