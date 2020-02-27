Left Menu
46 million people watched Namaste Trump event on 180 TV channels: BARC data

  New Delhi
  27-02-2020
  • Created: 27-02-2020 20:46 IST
46 million people watched Namaste Trump event on 180 TV channels: BARC data

Forty-six million people watched the 'Namaste Trump' event on 180 TV channels across India on Monday, according to data provided to the government by premier television rating agency BARC US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were given a rousing welcome in presence of more than 1,00,000 people at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. The event was shown live by over 180 TV channels.

According to data by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), the mega event at the world's largest cricket stadium had a total of 11.69 billion viewing minutes across India. The BARC estimated that 46 million people watched the event on 180 television channels across the country In his address at the event, Trump said: "Melania and my family will always remember this remarkable hospitality. We will remember it forever." Trump's daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and several top officials of the US administration were also part of the US delegation. The US president arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday where he and Melania were given a grand reception. From Ahmedabad, he and his delegation travelled to Agra where they visited the Taj Mahal. Trump arrived in the national capital on Monday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump held comprehensive talks on Tuesday during which they decided to elevate the ties to Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, reflecting growing congruence of interests in strategic areas.

The US president and his delegation left India on Tuesday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

