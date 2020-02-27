Debris fall on track during demolition of toilet

Movement of suburban local trainswas halted briefly on Thursday when debris of an unused toiletfell on the track near Jogeshwari station in the city, WesternRailway officials said

The incident took place around 12.30 pm when the civicbody staff was demolishing the unused toilet adjoining therailway boundary wall on the north side of Jogeshwari station,said a Western Railway officer

The debris that fell on Down Harbour line track werecleared within 15 minutes but it necessitated halting of thetrain traffic on the line till 12.45 pm, he said.

