Left Menu
Development News Edition

No major incident in northeast Delhi in last 36 hours, over 500 held for questioning: MHA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 22:04 IST
No major incident in northeast Delhi in last 36 hours, over 500 held for questioning: MHA

No major incident was reported from the northeast district of Delhi in the last 36 hours, the Home Ministry said Thursday night. The ministry issued a statement around 10 PM after Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation in the violence-hit parts of the city in a meeting with seniors officials and the top police brass

The ministry said there was no major incident in last 36 hours in any affected police station of Delhi's northeast district, while 514 suspects were either arrested or detained for questioning

Further arrests would be made in the course of investigation, the MHA said. Prohibitory orders imposed under section 144 of the CrPC will be relaxed for a total of 10 hours Friday in view of improvement in the situation, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

With West divided, Huawei plans first European 5G factory in France

Huawei will build its first European manufacturing plant in France, the chairman said on Thursday, as the Chinese telecom giant seeks to ease worldwide concerns stoked by U.S. charges that Beijing could use its equipment for spying.Liang Hu...

UAE suspends passenger ferry services with Iran over coronavirus

The United Arab Emirates has suspended passenger ferry services with Iran until further notice over coronavirus fears, the state news agency WAM said on Thursday.The UAE has also obliged all commercial ships coming to the country to provide...

Nigerian police free children, pregnant teens from 'baby factory'

Police in southeastern Nigeria raided a child trafficking facility holding at least 23 children and four pregnant teenagers, a police spokesman said on Thursday. Officers arrested three people and rescued the children, who were aged between...

Desist from commenting on India's internal affairs: New Delhi tells Turkey

India on Thursday asked Pakistans close ally, Turkey, to refrain from commenting on the internal affairs of the country and also cautioned Ankara against encouraging cross-border terrorism Indias reaction came after Turkish President Recep ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020