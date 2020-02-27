Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: Two brothers, migrant labourer, octogenarian woman among 38 dead

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 23:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 23:05 IST
Delhi violence: Two brothers, migrant labourer, octogenarian woman among 38 dead

A labourer who had migrated from Bihar, a garage owner, and a driver and his younger brother were among the 38 people who lost their lives as armed mobs ran amok in the streets of northeast Delhi Aamir (25), who worked as a driver, and his brother Hashim (16) set out from Ghaziabad on Wednesday to check on their elder brother Shairuddin in Gokalpuri, one of the focal points of the violence.

The two never reached Shairuddin's place "Shairuddin tried to convince them not to come, but they said they will use bylanes to avoid the mobs. That was last conversation between Aamir and his brother," Akram, a friend of Shairuddin, said.

After Aamir and Hashim did not make it to Shairuddin's place till 10 pm, their family members began calling them only to find that their mobile phones were unreachable, he said A missing complaint was lodged on Thursday.

At the police station, the family's worst fears came true as a lady officer told them that she had seen the bodies of the two brothers at the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital mortuary "The family rushed to the hospital and identified their bodies. They were told that the bodies were pulled out of a drain between Ganga Vihar and Gokalpuri," Akram said.

Deepak Kumar (34), a native of Bihar's Ara district who worked in a manufacturing unit in Gokalpuri, was trapped in the violence and shot dead by rioters on Tuesday His brother Ajay said he was shot multiple times in the head.

Mubarak Hussain (31), a tile unit worker who lived in Vijay Park area was also shot dead on Tuesday afternoon in Maujpur, which was among the areas worst-hit by the violence Akbari (85) died due to asphyxiation after her house at Gamri village near Khajuri Khas was allegedly set on fire on Monday.

On Thursday, her family took her body home to Meerut Parvez Alam (50), a garage owner, from Ghonda was shot in his back while he was trying to pacify an irate mob.

His 20-year-old son Mohammed Sahil and nephew rushed him to hospital on a motorcycle. They put a tilak on their foreheads to escape the angry crowd on the way Alam died during treatment at the hospital.

Rahul Solanki (26), who was pursuing his LLB from a private college in Ghaziabad, was shot in his right shoulder on Monday when he had stepped out to buy milk On Wednesday, his father requested security personnel to give them protection so that the family could conduct his last rites peacefully.

Muddasir Khan (35) was shot outside his house in Kardampuri on Monday He sustained a bullet injury on his head and was declared brought dead by doctors at GTB Hospital.

Most of those who were killed suffered gunshot injuries and were brought to the GTB Hospital Also among the dead are Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal (42), Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma (26), Mohammad Faizan, Suleman (22), Mohammad Zakir, Mohammad Musharaff (33), Ashfaq Hussain (22), Vinod Kumar (45), Vir Bhan (50), Mohammad Furqan, Rahul Thakur (23), Mohsin Ali (24), Aman (17), Bir Bhan Singh (50), Pravesh (48), Marrof Ali and Aman (18).

Many are yet to be identified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic bamboozles despairing Khachanov with drop shots in Dubai

Novak Djokovic used a dizzying array of drop shots to make short work of Karen Khachanov at the Dubai Open on Thursday, reaching the semi-finals with a dominant 6-2 6-2 win over the Russian seventh seed. Victory extended the Serbian world n...

Santander Brazil boss Rial given more say with board role

Santander Brazil head Sergio Rial will join Santanders board as a group executive director, the Spanish bank said on Thursday, giving the 59-year-old more influence over its overall strategy. The Brazilian is viewed as one of the leading ca...

Iran coronavirus deaths jump to 26, top officials infected

The coronavirus epidemic in Iran has cost 26 lives, the health ministry announced Thursday, with a vice president becoming the latest top official to be infected as the spread appeared to accelerate Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanp...

Redskins, Rivera willing to gamble at No. 2

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ron Rivera could live up to his Riverboat Ron nickname and emerge as a wildcard in the 2020 NFL Draft, his first with the Washington Redskins. Despite drafting Dwayne Haskins 15th overall in 2019, an overhauled Redskins mana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020