Left Menu
Development News Edition

No major incident in northeast Delhi in last 36 hours, over 500 held for questioning: MHA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 23:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 23:13 IST
No major incident in northeast Delhi in last 36 hours, over 500 held for questioning: MHA

No major incident was reported from the riot-hit northeast Delhi in the last 36 hours, the Home Ministry said Thursday night The ministry issued the statement after Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation in the violence-hit parts of the city in a meeting with seniors officials and top police brass.

The ministry said there was no major incident in the last 36 hours in any affected police station of Delhi's northeast district As many as 514 suspects were either arrested or detained for questioning and further arrests would be made in the course of investigation, it said.

Prohibitory orders imposed under section 144 of the CrPC will be relaxed for a total of 10 hours on Friday in view of improvement in the situation, the ministry said So 48 FIRs, pertaining to clashes, loss of lives and property, etc., have already been registered and further FIRs would be registered in due course and police has detained or arrested 514 suspects for questioning so far, the ministry said.

Further arrests would be effected in the course of investigation, it added.  The Delhi Police has separately set up two SITs for investigating serious offences Nearly 7,000 central paramilitary forces have been deployed in the affected areas of northeast District since February 24.

Besides, the Delhi Police has also deployed three Special CPs, six Joint CPs, one Additional CP, 22 DCPs, 20 ACPs, 60 Inspectors, 1,200 other ranks and 200 lady police under the overall supervision of Commissioner of Police to effectively guide and supervise police response so as to contain and normalise the situation, the statement said It said a total of 35 people have lost their lives in these tragic incidents since February 24 and the situation is slowly returning to normal.

However, hospital sources said the death toll has reached 38 Among the dead include two security personnel. Besides, nearly 70 police personnel and senior officers have suffered injuries.

The home ministry requested the people not to lay credence to any rumour The Delhi Police has set up helplines – 22829334 and 22829335 – for round-the-clock assistance.

These numbers are being given adequate publicity so that information about miscreants and any emerging situation may be conveyed to police, the statement said Adequate steps have been taken to ensure medical support to the injured, the ministry said.

As a confidence-building measure among different sections of the society, the Delhi Police has started holding peace committee meetings across Delhi to normalise situation and improve inter-community harmony, the statement said Such peace committee meetings would continue till situation normalises, it added.

So far, the statement said, nearly 330 peace committee meetings have been organised in various districts of Delhi in the last two days Apart from this, meeting with Residents Welfare Associations (RWA) and Market Welfare Associations (MWA) have also been convened in several areas. Such meetings have been attended by different sections of the society including civil society groups, representatives of different political parties including the Congress, the AAP, the BJP, etc, it said.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has already initiated steps to clean the streets and repair damaged public properties in riot-affected areas, the statement said Other civic agencies, it said, are also ensuring the civic amenities to the citizens is restored as soon as possible.

Movement of traffic on the highway and connecting roads is returning to normal, the statement said The Union Home Minister has appealed to citizens not to believe in rumours and fall prey to evil designs of miscreants and groups interested in precipitating communal tension.

The statement said only 12 police stations out of the 203 PSs in Delhi (about 4.2 per cent of the geographical area) have been affected by the riots, while normalcy and communal harmony has prevailed elsewhere in the national capital The Delhi Police is mandated and obligated to provide security to all sections of society irrespective of caste and religion, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Vladimir Putin inspects Russia's answer to Disneyland before grand opening

President Vladimir Putin inspected Russias answer to Disneyland on Thursday, the countrys first large-scale indoor theme park which Moscow says will be the biggest of its kind in Europe when it opens on Saturday. The theme park, called Ostr...

Tennis-Djokovic bamboozles despairing Khachanov with drop shots in Dubai

Novak Djokovic used a dizzying array of drop shots to make short work of Karen Khachanov at the Dubai Open on Thursday, reaching the semi-finals with a dominant 6-2 6-2 win over the Russian seventh seed. Victory extended the Serbian world n...

Santander Brazil boss Rial given more say with board role

Santander Brazil head Sergio Rial will join Santanders board as a group executive director, the Spanish bank said on Thursday, giving the 59-year-old more influence over its overall strategy. The Brazilian is viewed as one of the leading ca...

Iran coronavirus deaths jump to 26, top officials infected

The coronavirus epidemic in Iran has cost 26 lives, the health ministry announced Thursday, with a vice president becoming the latest top official to be infected as the spread appeared to accelerate Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020