Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt sanctions Rs 23cr for development of shrines

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 10:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 10:10 IST
Odisha govt sanctions Rs 23cr for development of shrines

After announcing a special package for Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 23 crore for development of many other shrines across the state, an official said The financial assistance will be provided from the 'Special Problem Fund', he said.

The government has approved Rs 1 crore each for development of ten temples, five churches, six mosques, one gurudwara and one Punjabi mutt, according to a statement, issued by the Chief Minister's Office, on Thursday The funds will be spent for development of infrastructure at Nrusinghanath in Bargarh, Harishankar in Balangir, St Paul Protestant Church in Kalahandi, Mount House Church in Cuttack, Dargah-e-Huzoor Mujahid-e-Millat in Bhadrak, Jama Masjid in Bhubaneswar among others.

The Guru Singh Saheb Gurudwara in Sundargarh and Bauli Mutt in Puri will also receive Rs 1 crore each for their infrastructure development, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Investigating officer in bribery case trying to save ex-CBI special director Rakesh Asthana, other public servants: Former IO to court.

Investigating officer in bribery case trying to save ex-CBI special director Rakesh Asthana, other public servants Former IO to court....

Turkish media says several hundred migrants walking towards Greek border

A group of migrants is walking in northwest Turkey toward its border with Greece, the Demiroren news agency reported on Friday after a senior Turkish official said Turkey will no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe.Demiroren sa...

Amid virus, Chinese ride-sharing cars install added layer of protection

As Wang Xiurong drives passengers around the Chinese capital amid the coronovirus outbreak, she has an added layer of protection a plastic sheet separating her from her passengers.Wang had the sheet installed last week as part of a campaign...

Isha Koppikar to star opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh in web series

Actor Isha Koppikar will be paired opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh as the lead protagonist in Prawaal Ramans upcoming web directorial venture Isha will be seen playing the role of an Inspector General on ZEE5s untitled next that will release thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020