Maha to provide 5 pc quota to Muslims in education: Malik
Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi government has proposed to extend five per cent reservation to Muslims in educational institutes, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said here on Friday The state government will ensure that a legislation to this effect is passed soon, the minister informed the State Legislative Council.
He also assured the House of taking "appropriate action" in this regard before beginning of admissions in schools Malik was responding to a question raised by Congress legislator Sharad Ranpise..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nawab Malik
- Maharashtra
- Maha Vikas Aghadi
- Sharad Ranpise
- Muslims
ALSO READ
Maharashtra SEC issues letter to MNS over new party flag
BJP reappoints Chandrakant Dada Patil its Maharashtra unit chief
Chandrakant Patil reappointed Maharashtra BJP chief, Lodha of Mumbai unit
Cong slams, NCP backs Maharashtra govt's decision of 5-days working for state employees
Maharashtra govt to build houses for Mumbai's 'dabbawalas'