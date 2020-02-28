Gautampuri sets example of love and unity in time of NE Delhi violence

By Joymala Bagchi In the aftermath of violence, that ripped through North-East Delhi, the residents of Gautampuri area presented a picture of love and unity.

Gautampuri, home to about 4500 Hindu and Muslim families, has presented itself as a symbol of unity, preventing any incidents of violence or a loss of property to local businesses or residents. The inhabitants, both Hindus and Muslims, spoke at length about the way they preserved their area from violent attacks.

"We the people of Gautampuri do not believe in Hindu-Muslim, we firmly believe that we are Indians. I am a pandit, Sahu Bhai is a Muslim but we are Indians and that's it," said 53-years-old Rajkumar Bharadwaj. Another resident of Gautampuri, 61-year-old Mohammad Salim said, "As soon as we came to know about violence spreading in the nearby areas, all of us assembled and vowed to protect our Gautampuri. We barricaded every lane with bamboos and chairs, to stop outside miscreants from entering the area."

Throughout the night, when North-East Delhi erupted in violence, people of the area were holding a peace march with slogans such as 'hum sab ek hai' (we are one), 'Hindu-Muslim bhai bhai' (Hindus-Muslims are brothers) and 'insaniyat ki jeet ho' (may humanity win) to make the residents feel safe and secure. 55-years-old Kamruddin said, "By standing together we not only maintaining brotherhood among us but are also teaching our children to carry this unity forward. It is very important."

So far violence in the North-East district has claimed 42 lives. As the first step toward normalcy, shops in the area have reopened today with more people on roads and police continuing its patrols. (ANI)

