Fire breaks out at terrace of under-construction building in Thane

A fire broke out at the terrace of an under-construction building in Thane's Naupada area on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 16:08 IST
An under-construction building under fire in Thane on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at the terrace of an under-construction building in Thane's Naupada area on Friday.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

