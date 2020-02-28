Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asaram rape case: Rajasthan HC rejects plea challenging acquittal of 2 co-accused

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday rejected a petition challenging the acquittal of Shiva and Prakash, the co-accused in the rape case involving self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jodhpur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 17:36 IST
Asaram rape case: Rajasthan HC rejects plea challenging acquittal of 2 co-accused
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday rejected a petition challenging the acquittal of Shiva and Prakash, the co-accused in the rape case involving self-styled godman Asaram Bapu. The petition challenging the acquittal was filed by the family members of the victim.

Two of the five accused were acquitted by a Jodhpur Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe court, which had on April 28, 2018, convicted and sentenced Asaram Bapu to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2013. The court had also convicted and sentenced the two others, Shilpi and Sharad, to 20 years each in jail in the same case.

Asaram Bapu was accused of raping a minor girl in his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur on the night of August 15, 2013. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

IRCTC's Golden Chariot to run again from March 22

The railways catering arm IRCTC will resume services of the luxury train Golden Chariot on March 22 after a gap of a few years, officials said on Friday IRCTC took over the operation, management and marketing of the special train through a ...

Coronavirus outbreak will be a challenge if issues do not get resolved in three weeks: Sitharaman.

Coronavirus outbreak will be a challenge if issues do not get resolved in three weeks Sitharaman....

Mumbai: Two of ''bol bachchan'' gang held in Malad

Two people who allegedly duped senior citizens by posing as policemen or well-wishers were arrested on Thursday in the metropolis, an official said Vijay Kumar Jaiswal and Ganesh Dattu Londhe are part of the infamous bol bachchan fast talke...

Coronavirus fears lead Holy Land Catholic churches to give communion by hand only

Roman Catholic authorities in Jerusalem have instructed their priests to give communion by hand only, rather than placing the wafers on worshippers tongues, and to empty holy water fonts - as precautions against the spread of the coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020