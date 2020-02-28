Asaram rape case: Rajasthan HC rejects plea challenging acquittal of 2 co-accused

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday rejected a petition challenging the acquittal of Shiva and Prakash, the co-accused in the rape case involving self-styled godman Asaram Bapu. The petition challenging the acquittal was filed by the family members of the victim.

Two of the five accused were acquitted by a Jodhpur Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe court, which had on April 28, 2018, convicted and sentenced Asaram Bapu to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2013. The court had also convicted and sentenced the two others, Shilpi and Sharad, to 20 years each in jail in the same case.

Asaram Bapu was accused of raping a minor girl in his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur on the night of August 15, 2013. (ANI)

