Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak will think 100 times before any misadventure against India: Rajnath

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 18:48 IST
Pak will think 100 times before any misadventure against India: Rajnath

India's surgical strikes and Balakot bombings sent a strong message to Pakistan that terror infrastructure across the border cannot be used as safe haven to wage a low-cost war against India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday In an address at a seminar, he said India's adversary on the Western border will have to think 100 times before considering about any future "misadventure".

The "out-of-the-box" response in the form of Balakot airstrikes following the Pulwama terror attack last year forced rewriting of many doctrines by the adversary across the LoC, Singh said without naming Pakistan. A fleet of Indian Air Force aircraft bombed a terrorist training camp in Balakot inside Pakistan on February 26 last year to avenge the killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 On September 29, 2016, the Army carried out surgical strikes on a number of terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation to an attack on its base in Uri that month.

"Our approach to terrorism was and will remain a judicious combination of clinical military action and mature and responsible diplomatic outreach," Singh said, assuring the nation that the government will respond appropriately to any threat to India's national security. He said the government has initiated major structural changes to tackle any future threats and it will take some time for the entire set up to be fully operational. The defence minister said India's response following Pulwama attack displayed the country's defence capability and affirmed its right to defend itself against terrorism Singh described Balakot airstrikes as a singular event of military precision and impact, saying that it taught the leadership to think "strategic rather than tactical". At the seminar titled 'Air Power in No War, No Peace Scenario', Singh paid tributes to 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack and saluted the soldiers who carried out the Balakot operation.

"If we've to be prepared for the tasks assigned to us, then it's important we maintain credible deterrence at land, air and sea at all times," he said Singh called "hybrid warfare" a reality, saying that a mix of kinetic and non-kinetic tools is a genuine threat. He emphasised the need to reorient the training of soldiers to meet the challenges posed by hybrid warfare.

Referring to various aspects of hybrid warfare such as expansion of battle space and use of technology infusion, he said, "In such a scenario, artificial intelligence, high-speed weapons and space-based sensors and tools will have a significant impact." Singh said the world stands shoulder-to-shoulder with India in fighting the terrorism, a referred to sending of a strong message to Pakistan by global anti-terror watchdog FATF (Financial Action Task Force) in its Paris meeting recently "We have recently seen the impact of collective diplomatic and financial pressure on Pakistan. Terrorists like Hafiz Saeed who were treated like VIPs and heroes, have been put behind bars," Singh said.

"We realise that this is not enough and unless Pakistan is made accountable, it will continue with its previous policy of duplicity and deceit. All attempts are being made to work in this direction," he said "The Balakot air strikes conveyed India's clear message that infrastructure across the border won't be a safe haven for terrorists," the defence minister said. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Chief of Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria also spoke at the event. Rawat said the clear message from the Balakot strikes was that the kind of "proxy war" perpetrated on India "will not be tolerated". IAF Chief R K S Bhadauria highlighted the need for new indigenous technology in warfare and urged DRDO to develop such weapons.

Addressing the gathering, Rawat highlighted the significance of "credible deterrence" in warfare. "If we've to be prepared for the tasks assigned to us then it's important we maintain credible deterrence at land, air and sea at all times. "Deterrence comes from keeping every personnel trained and motivated. he credible deterrence comes from the will of the military leadership and intent of political leadership while taking the tough decision. This was amply shown after Kargil, Uri attacks and Pulwama attack," he said "We had an edge over Pakistan Air Force in terms of Beyond Visual Range Missile capability at the time of Kargil. We allowed that to slip and thereafter it took a decade and half in our struggle to acquisition process to be able to get better capability," the Air Force chief said in his speech.

This would soon materialise with the induction of the Rafale jets, he said. "In air engagement, especially in a deeply contested area, it is important to to have a weapons edge. Once we retain this edge,it is important that we don't allow to slip back this edge," he added Hailing the government's decision to carry out the Balakot strikes, Bhadauria said it was a "tough and bold decision to strike at the heart of terrorist training camps deep inside Pakistan across the Line of Control".

"IAF successfully struck the target chosen. Pakistan Air Force responded 30 hours later with a large package of aircraft under Operation Swift Retort. IAF ensured they weren't able to hit targets. They were in a hurry to disengage.They were doing it for their domestic audience," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Please don't preach us 'rajdharma'; your record is full of twists & turns: BJP to Sonia Gandhi

The BJP on Friday hit back at Congress president Sonia Gandhi for reminding the Centre of its rajdharma, as it alleged that the communal violence in northeast Delhi was an outcome of instigation and provocative remarks made by opposition le...

Myanmar president arrives on two-day tour of Bodh Gaya

Myanmar president Win Myint arrived here on Friday on a two-day tour of Bodh Gaya, the holy town where Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment more than two millennia ago Accompanied by wife Cho Cho and a 28-member delegation of top M...

Mumbai police commissioner not to get extension: home minister

Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve will not get extension, the Maharashtra government said on Friday Barve is due to retire on Saturday.Mumbai police commissioner will not be given extension, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told reporters,...

Court rejects bail plea of ex-Congress municipal councillor in Delhi violence case

A Delhi court on Friday rejected the bail application of former Congress municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan, who was arrested on Wednesday, in connection with a case related to the violence in north-east Delhi. Additional Sessions Judge Nave...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020