Delhi riots tragic, what was need to bring in CAA, asks MP CM

  • Updated: 28-02-2020 18:52 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government for the riots in Delhi and asked what was the urgency that compelled the Centre to introduce the Citizenship Amendment Act At least 38 were killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control.

The areas affected include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura Speaking to reporters here after launching development works worth Rs 900 crore, Nath said, "These incidents are a matter of great sorrow and concern because the culture of our country is to connect people's hearts." "Keep aside what is there in the CAA, I want to know whether there was a war underway or a huge number of refugees were coming into the country that the Modi government had to bring in CAA. What was the need to bring this law? What kind of disaster was there," he questioned.

He said population surveys used to take place earlier as well, but "misconceptions" were being spread which led to people thinking their citizenship was not safe Queried on the Bihar Assembly passing a resolution against the National Register of Citizens exercise, Nath said, "The people (JDU) running the government in Bihar with the BJP, are openly saying such things on citizenship issues. But for the BJP, they (JDU) are right, and we (Congress) are wrong." PTI HWP ADU MAS BNM BNM.

