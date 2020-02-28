Policemen should not be routinely posted in home PS: Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Friday said police personnel should not be posted in their home police stations as a matter of routine During a meeting with Home Minister Bamang Felix at Raj Bhawan here, Mishra said police personnel should be properly trained, empowered and motivated to ensure a safe and peaceful state, a Raj Bhawan statement said.

"Posting of police personnel within their home police stations should a rare situation and not a matter of routine or rotation," the governor said, without elaborating Mishra and Felix also discussed law and order, police force restructuring, inter-state and other security-related matters.

He also advised the home minister to take immediate measures to strengthen the police intelligence network Earlier, Felix briefed the governor on the prevailing law and order situation in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.