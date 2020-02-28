Shops vandalised, looted in Shiv Vihar during violence in Delhi

Shops at Shiv Vihar Chowk were vandalised and looted during the violence in North-East Delhi even as people alleged that police did not take action against the violent mob. "Stone-pelting started on the afternoon of February 24. Petrol bombs were also used in the violence. We kept on urging the policemen to stop the violence but they said that they did not have orders to intervene," Ashok Sharma, a shopkeeper alleged.

"No political leader came to our rescue. I have faced losses of more than Rs one crore. Peace was established when the forces came in the night of February 26," he added. Another shopkeeper in the area, Shahrukh Saifi said that his shop was also vandalized by the mobs on February 24.

"Both sides were raising slogans on the Shiv Vihar Tiraha. On the afternoon of February 24, there was stone-pelting. My spare parts shop was vandalised by the mob. They also burnt my car and attacked me when I requested them not to indulge in arson," Saifi said. At least 42 people have died in the violence that has rocked various North-East Delhi areas earlier this week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.