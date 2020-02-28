Gujarat to have annual best MLA award soon: Assembly Speaker

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi on Friday said a decision has been taken to institute an award for the best legislator in the state on the lines of the 'Outstanding Parliamentarian Award' in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha The Assembly secretariat would soon form a selection committee and lay down the criteria for selecting the best legislator, he said.

"We have decided to confer best legislator award on the lines of Outstanding Parliamentarian Award. It is important to award those who follow rules of the legislature and excel in bringing up issues of the people. The award will inspire new MLAs to follow their duties and responsibilities in the house," the Speaker said in the House He said states like Assam, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand have such an award.

"Soon, detailed criteria and committee will be formed to give this award every year," he said.

