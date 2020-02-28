Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 dead, 28 injured in blast at factory in Haryana's Bahadurgarh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 21:56 IST
4 dead, 28 injured in blast at factory in Haryana's Bahadurgarh

Four labourers were killed and 28 others injured on Friday in a blast at a chemical factory in Haryana's Bahadurgarh town on the outskirts of Delhi, officials said The blast took place at the factory in MI Industrial area on Friday after which three buildings opposite to it caught fire and two others adjacent to it collapsed, Jhajjar Deputy Commissioner Jitender Dahiya told PTI over phone here.

Dahiya said those killed in the blast are all labourers and the injured, one of them seriously, have been hospitalised Among the injured are five children and 12 women, he said.

He said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased The police official said firefighters brought the blaze under control.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the district administration are making efforts to clear the debris of the buildings, he said He did not rule out the possibility of finding more bodies once the debris are cleared.

Dahiya said the cause of the blast has not been ascertained so far Bahadurgarh town is in Jhajjar district..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal forms task force to look into safety concerns

The West Bengal government on Friday formed a task force to look into safety concerns regarding pool cars carrying students to schools, an official said The decision came after a pool car accident in Hooghly district led to the death of an ...

Three-day meet of RSS' highest decision-making body from March 15

A three day annual meet of the RSS highest decision-making body, Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha ABPS, will be held here from March 15-17. ABPS meets once a year in different cities in the country, as per an official release.The meet will ...

Only 15pc R&D workforce are women: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rued the lesser number of women in the area of science and technology and said they comprise only 15 per cent of the workforce in research and development He also launched three new initiatives for gender...

FCC adopts rules to auction spectrum, provide $9.7B in satellite incentive payments

The Federal Communications Commission FCC voted 3-2 on Friday to adopt rules to auction a key band spectrum for wireless use that includes up to 9.7 billion in potential incentive payments to satellite companies.The C-band is a block of spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020