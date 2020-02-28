Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: Scrap dealer ventures out for work, returns injured; dies later

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 22:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 22:48 IST
Delhi violence: Scrap dealer ventures out for work, returns injured; dies later
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 60-year-old rag picker, who went to collect scrap early Friday morning in northeast Delhi only to be brought back home with serious head injuries, succumbed while being taken to a hospital, his son said in what appears to be a fresh case of violence Ayub Shabbir lived in Nasbandi Colony in Loni, Ghaziabad, bordering Delhi, with his 18-year-old Salman Ansari, who is differently-abled, and used to earn Rs 300-400 daily dealing in scrap.

"I had cautioned my father against going out today but he said that the situation is normal now and we cannot stay inside for long and not earn anything," Salman said, sobbing "I have no one now. What will I do," he asked. His mother had left them when he was a child, taking his young brother along with her.

Salman claimed his father had survived an attack on Thursday when he had ventured out. "He was saved by some elderly men on Thursday morning. Today, he left very early when I was sleeping. Around 6 am, two men brought him home on a scooter. He had serious head injuries. The two men said they found him lying in an area between Shiv Vihar and Karawal Nagar," he said Salman claimed his father told him that some people asked him his name and religion and then hit him. However, he father did not mention about how many people were there or who hit him," he said.

"I offered him tea but he didn't have it. When I called police, they arrived but did not help me in taking my father to the nearby dispensary. "I had to take him on a cart to a nearby nursing home where he was given first aid and stitches. But I was told that they were not equipped to treat him further as the injuries were severe," Salman said He then shifted Ayub to GTB Hospital in an autorickshaw.

"He was not saying anything during the autorickshaw ride and I think he was dead by then," he said. The communal violence in northeast Delhi sparked by protests over the amended citizenship law has claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 people injured Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar are among the areas severely affected by the riots. After the Friday prayers in mosques in northeast Delhi, a delegation of peace committee members met senior police officers, including special commissioner (law and order) S N Shrivastava, at the office of the DCP (Northeast) in Seelampur and apprised them that no untoward incident has been reported from anywhere in the region.

Parvez Mian, a peace committee member and president of the All India Milli Council Delhi state, said the delegation also apprised the police officers, including Joint CP Alok Kumar and DCP Northeast Ved Prakash Surya, that the situation had been improving in the past two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Distress calls unanswered for 48-72 hours, police absent: Report on Delhi violence

Frantic phone calls to emergency 100 number went unanswered for 48-72 hours and police personnel were missing when people needed them, a fact-finding report by a civil rights group based on eyewitness accounts from riot-hit northeast Delhi ...

LinkedIn is testing Snapchat-like Stories for professionals

LinkedIn may soon introduce Snapchat-like stories on its platform.Pete Davies, head of content products at LinkedIn, wrote in an official blog that Stories offer a lightweight, fun way to share an update without it having to be perfect or a...

U.S. CDC confirms one more coronavirus case among Diamond Princess evacuees

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday confirmed one more case of the coronavirus among citizens evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, bringing the tally among evacuees to 44. The CDC, on a call with report...

Withdrawal decision comes after travel advisory amid coronavirus, says NRAI president

After withdrawing from the upcoming ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Cyprus, National Rifle Association of India NRAI president Raninder Singh said the decision comes after the travel advisory issued by the Ministry of Health on February 26 which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020