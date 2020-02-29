182 yoga practitioners perform 'Surya Namaskar' at Statue of Unity to mark Leap Day-2020

As many as 182 yoga practitioners from Vadodara's Yogniketan performed 108 Surya Namaskars or Sun Salutations near the Statue of Unity here on Saturday, the leap day-2020.

Surya Namaskar is a sequence of 12 yoga poses and is known to have an immensely positive impact on body and mind.

A leap year occurs every four years on February 29. Such a day happens after every four years to keep the calendar year in synchrony with the astronomical year, or the time it takes Earth to make a full circle around the sun. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.