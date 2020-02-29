Peace march taken out at Jantar Mantar against Delhi violence
A peace march was organised at Jantar Mantar on Saturday against the communal violence that claimed 42 lives in northeast Delhi
Slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' rent the air as hundreds of people gathered at the place carrying the tricolour
BJP leader Kapil Mishra was also present at the march organised by the Delhi Peace Forum, an NGO.
