JNU admin advises students not to turn campus into 'shelter' for Delhi violence victims

JNU administration on Friday issued a notice which advises students not to give an open call to Delhi violence victims to come and stay on the campus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 12:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 12:47 IST
JNU admin advises students not to turn campus into 'shelter' for Delhi violence victims
JNU VC Prof Jagadesh Kumar speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

JNU administration on Friday issued a notice which advises students not to give an open call to Delhi violence victims to come and stay on the campus. "We want peace and harmony to prevail in Delhi and the affected people need to be provided all possible help. Some students in our campus gave an open call to outsiders to come and stay on the campus. They are the same students who criticised saying that outsiders came into the campus and they were responsible for the incident that took place in January," JNU VC Prof Jagadesh Kumar told ANI.

"Safety and security are also very important that is why we have advised our students that please don't give open calls to outsiders to come and stay on the campus. Instead, you can collect essential items and materials from the campus and provide humanitarian help to the affected people and JNU administration will fully support. Right now the campus is peaceful and security is in place and there are no outsiders," he added. At least 42 people, including a police Head Constable and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence in northeast Delhi.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

