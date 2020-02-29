Left Menu
Kerala CM attends house warming ceremony of physically disabled man

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attended the house warming ceremony of Chandran, a physically disabled man selling lottery tickets to meet his livelihood at Enikkara in rural Thiruvananthapuram.

  Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  Updated: 29-02-2020 16:43 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attended the house warming ceremony of Chandran, a physically disabled man selling lottery tickets to meet his livelihood at Enikkara in rural Thiruvananthapuram. Chief Minister Vijayan said: "The government has completed the construction of 2,14,000 houses under the Life Mission Scheme. I am feeling a state of bliss. "

Under the scheme, Chandran had received Rs 4 lakh as assistance from the government. The event took place on Friday.

Under the Life Mission scheme, the government constructs houses for all homeless and landless people. The formal announcement of the completion of houses will be done by Vijayan at 3 pm today at Putharikandam ground. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

