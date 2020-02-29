Left Menu
JNU remained open for shelter in 1984, will remain open for Delhi violence victims: JNUSU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Saturday said that the campus will remain open for victims of Delhi violence, despite the notice by the varsity administration advising the organization to refrain from doing so.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The JNU administration had issued a notice advising students not to give an open call to Delhi violence victims to come and stay on the campus.

"JNU was open for shelter in 1984, it shall remain open for shelter today. It shall always remain open for sheltering the victims of state oppression," JNUSU's tweet on Saturday read. In an earlier tweet, the JNUSU had claimed that they had been threatened with "disciplinary action" by the varsity administration for providing shelter to the violence victims.

"The JNU administration has threatened us with disciplinary action if we provide shelter to those who have lost everything in the #DelhiGenocide2020. Nevertheless, we reiterate, JNU is a safe shelter for the victims of this pogrom. Humanity supersedes administrative threats," JNUSU's earlier tweet read. Earlier on Friday, talking to ANI JNU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar had said that the unrestricted entry of outsiders could pose a security threat.

"We want peace and harmony to prevail in Delhi and the affected people need to be provided all possible help. Some students in our campus gave an open call to outsiders to come and stay on the campus. They are the same students who criticized saying that outsiders came into the campus and they were responsible for the incident that took place in January," Kumar told ANI. "Safety and security are also very important that is why we have advised our students that please don't give open calls to outsiders to come and stay on the campus. Instead, you can collect essential items and materials from the campus and provide humanitarian help to the affected people and JNU administration will fully support. Right now the campus is peaceful and security is in place and there are no outsiders," he added.

At least 42 people, including a police Head Constable and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence in northeast Delhi. Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence. (ANI)

