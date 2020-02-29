Odisha govt clears investment proposals worth Rs 6,923cr

The Odisha government on Saturday approved three more investment proposals worth around Rs 6,923 crore which is likely to create employment for 4,638 people, official sources said

The project proposals got the state government's nod at the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The HLCA approved a proposal of Thriveni Earthmovers Private Limited for setting up a 30 MTPA beneficiation plant, in two phases, at Deojhar in Keonjhar district with a total investment of Rs 1,426.75crore. This project will create employment for about 884 people It also approved another proposal from the same company for expansion of a pellet plant, in three phases, located at Bhitargarh in Paradip with an additional investment of Rs 3,396.51 crore providing employment to 954 more people.

The HLCA cleared a proposal of Orissa Metaliks Pvt Ltd for setting up a 1.2 MTPA integrated steel plant along with a 225MW captive power plant at Nayagarh in Keonjhar district with a total investment of Rs 2,100 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.