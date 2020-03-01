Kerala CM hands over 28 houses to flood victims
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday handed over 28 houses to flood victims built by the Rotary International, here in Kochi.
He inaugurated the launch of the next project in which Rotary International aims to construct 52 more houses for flood victims of Kerala and also inaugurated the centennial projects of Rotary International district 3201.
Congress MP Hibi Eden, Congress MLA PT Thomas, and Malayalam actress Asha Sarath also attended the event. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pinarayi Vijayan
- Rotary International
- Kerala
- Hibi Eden
- Kochi
- Malayalam
- PT Thomas
