Priest in Kerala suspended by Vatican for raping minor in 2016

Catholic priest, Robin Vadakkumchery, who had served Syro Malabar Church in Kerala has been expelled from priesthood by the Vatican, media cell of Archdiocese of Mananthavady in Wayanad district said on Sunday. The decision has come after Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Thalassery last year sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping and impregnating a minor girl in Kannur.

The media cell of Archdiocese had received a notice from the Vatican stating that Robin, Catholic priest of the Syro Malabar Church has been suspended from the priesthood after being convicted under the POCSO Act. In February last year, the court held Robin Vadakkumchery guilty of three charges -- two under POCSO (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act 2012 and one under Section 376 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

POCSO court in Thalassery, Kannur district sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 3 lakhs for raping a minor. The priest was accused of raping a minor girl in May 2016 at Neendunoki near Kottiyoor. She gave birth to a child at the church-managed Christu Raj Hospital in Koothuparamba on February 7, 2017. (ANI)

