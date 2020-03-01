UP: Death toll in stone quarry incident reaches 5

The death toll in the stone quarry incident in the Billi Markundi mining area here reached five, police said on Sunday Bodies of three trapped labourers were retrieved around 4 am on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Gulab (26), Ram Prahlad (25) and Shivcharan (35), Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastava said on Sunday.

Bodies of two labourers were on Saturday pulled out from the debris of a boulder that came down in the stone quarry here Police said a case has been registered against the mining strip owner (pattaa dhaarak) Suresh Keshri, unidentified mining officers and others under relevant sections of the IPC.

Meanwhile, district in-charge minister Satish Dwivedi on Sunday inspected the site He also issued instructions to officials to take adequate steps to ensure such incidents do not recur..

