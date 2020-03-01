Leopard kills girl in Karnataka

A three-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard while she was playing near her house in Tumakuru district, police said on Sunday The leopard is said to have attacked and dragged away the girl at Baichanhallivillage last night.

When the child was missing near the house, the parents raised an alarm, they said adding after a search, the body bearing injuries was found at a distance from the house Villagers said the leopard had attacked humans and domestic animals several times in the nearby areas for the last few months, and claimed that this was the fourth such death in the region.

Forest Minister Aand Singh and Law Minister J C Madhuswamy (who hails from Tumakuru district) visited the family Singh said he has issued shoot at sight order against the man eating leopard, and as per procedures official orders will be issued on Monday.

He said Rs 10 lakh compensation would be given to affected family.

