We will repair damaged shops in north-east Delhi: HS Phoolka

The shops which were damaged in the violence in north-east Delhi will be repaired by us, said senior advocate and prominent Sikh leader HS Phoolka on Sunday. Phoolka, who along with others visited Chand Bagh area, told ANI: "We will repair the shops that were affected during the violence."

"We are distributing essentials like sanitary pads, milk, wheat-flour, biscuits, water, and other food items to the victims," he added. He also said that this initiative was being funded solely by the Khalsa Aid Team and other advocates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.