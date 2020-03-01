Left Menu
Four bodies recovered from drains in northeast Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 21:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four more bodies were fished out from the drains in Gokalpuri and Shiv Vihar areas of violence-affected northeast Delhi, officials said However, it is yet to be ascertained if they are linked to the riots and authorities have not updated the death toll figure.

At 8.20 am, police received a PCR call about a body in Bhagirath drain Later in the afternoon, the second body was fished out from the same drain, police said, adding that the third body was recovered from a drain near the Gokalpuri police station.

The fourth body was pulled out from a drain in Shiv Vihar None of the recovered bodies have been identified so far, police said, adding that further investigation is underway..

