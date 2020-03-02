BJP leader Sriramulu to hold multi-crore wedding for daughter

BJP leader and Karnataka cabinet minister BS Sriramulu's daughter Rakshita's wedding will take place with Sanjeev Reddy here on March 5. The nine-day function will cost crores of rupees. For the wedding, decorations and arrangements are being done at Sriramulu's home here.

The reception will take place in Bengaluru Palace Ground on March 5. "I couldn't invite you all in person but I tried to welcome you all. Through the media, I am again inviting you all. We are not performing a pretentious wedding. I invite you all on March 5 at Palace Ground," Sriramulu said.

After BJP leader Janardhan Reddy's daughter's marriage in Bengaluru Palace Ground, the marriage of Sriramulu's daughter is being considered one of the costliest marriages in Karnataka's history. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

