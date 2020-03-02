Bihar Education Dept suspends teacher who died two years ago!

Bihar Education Department has suspended teachers who were not checking answer sheets of intermediate students. The list shockingly enough also includes the name of a person, who died two years ago! Bihar Board's intermediate exams concluded last month.

The order from Begusarai District Education Officer's office, dated February 28, this year suspending absentee teachers also includes the name of deceased Ranjeet Kumar Yadav. It stated that Yadav was supposed to check copies at a centre in Begusarai. From February 17, contractual teachers went on strike demanding permanent posts. There were some incidents when some teachers, who tried to go to designated centres for checking answer sheets were beaten up allegedly by protesters. This led to many teachers staying away from performing their duties.

Assistant Director, Bihar Education Department Amit Kumar has taken cognizance of the matter and assured action after an investigation in the matter. (ANI)

