J&K Census: First phase of house listing to began on June 1

The first phase of house listing in Jammu and Kashmir under Census 2021 will begin on June 1, officials said on Monday Census 2021 - which will be the 16th since 1881 and the 8th since Independence - will be carried out in two phases in the Union territory.

The process of house listing will be conducted from June 1 to July 15, the officials said They added that the second phase of actual population enumeration will be conducted in February 2021, with a revision round in the following month.

The officials said while district census cells had been put in place, a central monitoring and management unit was being set up The Census is not just an exercise of head count. It provides invaluable socio-economic data which forms a credible basis for informed policy formulation.

The changing demographics and socio-economic parameters reflected by the Census helps in reformulation of the country's plans for economic development and welfare schemes.

