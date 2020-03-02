Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K Census: First phase of house listing to began on June 1

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 15:25 IST
J&K Census: First phase of house listing to began on June 1

The first phase of house listing in Jammu and Kashmir under Census 2021 will begin on June 1, officials said on Monday Census 2021 - which will be the 16th since 1881 and the 8th since Independence - will be carried out in two phases in the Union territory.

The process of house listing will be conducted from June 1 to July 15, the officials said They added that the second phase of actual population enumeration will be conducted in February 2021, with a revision round in the following month.

The officials said while district census cells had been put in place, a central monitoring and management unit was being set up The Census is not just an exercise of head count. It provides invaluable socio-economic data which forms a credible basis for informed policy formulation.

The changing demographics and socio-economic parameters reflected by the Census helps in reformulation of the country's plans for economic development and welfare schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Bank of England to work with other central banks on coronavirus

The Bank of England is working with international partners and Britains finance ministry to ensure all necessary steps are taken to offset the economic hit from coronavirus, it said on Monday, echoing other central banks around the world.Wi...

Egypt sentences 37 to death including top militant leader

An Egyptian court on Monday sentenced to death 37 defendants, including one of the countrys most high-profile militants, following their conviction of terrorism-related charges The Cairo Criminal Court said the defendants were charged with ...

Child dies in migrant ship sinking off Lesbos: Greek coast guard

A young boy died when a makeshift boat packed with dozens of migrants capsized off the coast of Lesbos, the Greek port police said, as the number of people attempting to cross into Europe from Turkey surges Two children were found unconscio...

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

At the Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Regional Finals 2020, Team Blume from India, consisting of members from the Vellore Institute of Technology and the Ramaiah Institute of Technology, has emerged as the runner-up along with Tulibot from Indo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020