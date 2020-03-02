Left Menu
C'garh: 4 dead, 5 injured in van mishap in Bastar

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four people were killed and five injured when their pick-up van overturned in Chhattisgarh'sBastar district on Monday, police said

The mishap occurred at around 12:30 pm near Raikotvillage under Kodenar police station limits when over a dozen people from Mandwa were going to Tokapal to attend a local market, an official said

"The driver lost control of the van and it overturned, leaving three women dead on the spot. Of the six injured, one succumbed to a nearby hospital. A case has been registered," he added.

