C'garh: 4 dead, 5 injured in van mishap in Bastar

Four people were killed and five injured when their pick-up van overturned in Chhattisgarh'sBastar district on Monday, police said

The mishap occurred at around 12:30 pm near Raikotvillage under Kodenar police station limits when over a dozen people from Mandwa were going to Tokapal to attend a local market, an official said

"The driver lost control of the van and it overturned, leaving three women dead on the spot. Of the six injured, one succumbed to a nearby hospital. A case has been registered," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

