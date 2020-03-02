Maharashtra: Farmers in Nashik protest fall in onion prices

Farmers in several parts of Nashik district in Maharashtra agitated on Monday over falling onion prices, with an official informing that average per quintal price for Monday was Rs 1,450 at Lasalgaon, the country's largest market for the kitchen staple Road blockades and protests were held in Lasalgaon, Dewla, Pimpalgaon, Yeola and Andersul in the district, due to which auctions for the day were halted, officials said.

Onion prices increased by Rs 300 per quintal on an average at Lasalgaon APMC after reports came in, on February 27, that a ban on its exports had been lifted by the Centre, officials said "However, a notification on the lifting of the export ban is yet to arrive, leading to fall in prices, which resulted in protests and agitations by farmers. Onions were auctioned at Rs 900 minimum, Rs 1,652 maximum and Rs 1,450 average per quintal at Lasalgaon AMPC today," an official said.

In comparison, onion prices were Rs 851 minimum, Rs 1,982 maximum and Rs 1,825 average on Saturday, he added The fall in prices led to angry members of Maharashtra Onion Growers' Association and APMC farmers stopping auctions.

As part of the protests, farmers blocked the Nashik- Aurangabad Highway while some threw their onion stock on the streets in Vinchur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.