Third Young SP Conference & Police Expo 2020 to be organized in Gurugram

Third Young Superintendents of Police Conference & Police Expo 2020 is being organized on March 5-6, 2020 at Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram, Haryana. The theme of the Conference and Exposition this year focuses on 'New age solutions for effective & efficient Policing' with a view to creating awareness among various stakeholders.

Haryana Police is organizing the conference in collaboration with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) which is mandated to create an interface between technology developers (industry, academia, and technical institutions) and representatives of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs). The State Police has also roped in Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) for bringing the industry together for organizing an Exhibition along with the demonstration of the latest technologies/gadgets related to police modernization.

Gurugram has been chosen as the venue for this national program because it has emerged as a preferred destination for multinational companies in India. Showcasing some of the key initiatives undertaken by Law Enforcement Agencies for improving internal security could further boost the confidence of foreign investors in the Indian Economy. Gurugram offers several Make-in-India opportunities for Homeland Security.

"Police expo is a UNIQUE B2G FORUM to facilitate B2G meetings in Homeland Security. In addition to showcasing cutting-edge technological solutions, the expo extends the opportunity to exhibit organizations to get their product/technology/solutions evaluated from the Govt. Screening Committee, which could help them in exploring meetings with CAPFs & State Police Forces to undertake field trials and pilot projects." said Rahul Chaudhry, Chairman, FICCI Homeland Security Committee.

Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, India will inaugurate the event.

