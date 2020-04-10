Two more succumb to COVID-19 in Gujarat, taking toll in state to 19: Official.

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....
... ...
Christians are commemorating Jesus crucifixion without the solemn church services or emotional processions of past years, marking Good Friday in a world locked down by the coronavirus pandemic. A small group of clerics are to hold a closed-...
The huge cost of the coronavirus pandemic is upending Japans seven-year experiment to rescue the economy from its debt timebomb, as recession fears prompt calls for helicopter money - unlimited spending bankrolled by the central bank.Days a...
Eds Eds Corrects 50 pc seats in airport buses, not flight seats Post lockdown plan IndiGo CEO says airline will have no meal service for some time will fill only 50 pc seats in airport buses....
Cambodias parliament passed a law on Friday to prepare the way for a state of emergency, which Prime Minister Hun Sen has said he might have to declare to reinforce the campaign against the coronavirus. Human rights groups say an emergency ...