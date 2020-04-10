Sonia Gandhi seeks special assistance for farmers, urges Congress's state unit chiefs to help them in sowing of next crop.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 21:53 IST
Sonia Gandhi seeks special assistance for farmers, urges Congress's state unit chiefs to help them in sowing of next crop.
