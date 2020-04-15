WPI inflation falls to 1 pc in March, from 2.26 pc in February: Govt data.

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...
An Australian rower who set out to rack up some kilometers while on COVID-19 lockdown inadvertently broke a world record for the indoor rowing half-marathon, officials said Wednesday. Like the rest of the Australian team, Georgie Rowe was t...
German authorities say police have arrested four suspected members of the Islamic State group alleged to be planning an attack on American military facilities. Federal prosecutors said the suspects were arrested early Wednesday at various l...
The International Energy Agency IEA on Wednesday forecast a 29 million barrel per day bpd dive in April oil demand to levels not seen in 25 years and warned no output cut by producers could fully offset the near-term falls facing the market...
Asias top football competitions will go ahead this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official told AFP, although games may have to be played behind closed doors. Windsor John, general secretary of the Asian Football Confederat...