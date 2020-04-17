Private schools will be allowed to charge only tuition fee during lockdown: Sisodia.

... ...
Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...
Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...
European stock index futures surged on Friday, as financial markets globally drew strength from U.S. President Donald Trumps rollout of plans for a gradual re-opening of the U.S. economy and reports of a potential drug to treat COVID-19.Eur...
Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now A measured approachBritons wake up to at least three more weeks of lockdown as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab laid out five conditions that need to be met before restrictions can b...
Britains stock markets jumped on Friday as investors cheered plans for gradual restarting of the U.S. economy and encouraging data on possible treatment for the COVID-19 disease. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index rose 2.7 by 0709 GMT, led ...
Japan hopes to start distributing coronavirus relief payments next month, it said on Friday, after extending a state of emergency nationwide in the face of criticism that its response to the crisis had been slow and inefficient. Prime Minis...