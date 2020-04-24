Nine CRPF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi: Officials.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:10 IST
Nine CRPF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi: Officials.
ALSO READ
CRPF ready to fight 'invisible, invasive' COVID-19: DG on valour day
PM salutes courage of CRPF on 'valour day'
Sacrifices of brave martyrs will never be forgotten: PM Narendra Modi on CRPF Valour Day
CRPF distributes food, essential commodities among people in various districts of J-K
CRPF reaches out to Saddal villagers in J-K's Udhampur with food-grains