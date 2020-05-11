BSF jawan killed, another injured in alleged fratricide incident in Manipur: Officials.

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....
Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...
The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...
A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...
CRPF jawan killed in anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district Officials....
Any news about religion-based mapping of COVID-19 is baseless, incorrect and irresponsible Health ministry....
China will step up macro-economic policy adjustments as the countrys development faces unprecedented difficulties and challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, according to state-owned TV.China will also...
Twenty-nine cases were registered in Uttarakhand on Monday for violating the coronavirus-induced lockdown, in which 235 accused have been arrested.So far, 2,871 cases have been registered in the State and 16,384 accused have been arrested, ...