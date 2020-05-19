Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Amphan' will be extremely severe cyclonic storm when it makes landfall on May 20; its hit potential remains strong: NDRF DG S N Pradhan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:22 IST
'Amphan' will be extremely severe cyclonic storm when it makes landfall on May 20; its hit potential remains strong: NDRF DG S N Pradhan.

'Amphan' will be extremely severe cyclonic storm when it makes landfall on May 20; its hit potential remains strong: NDRF DG S N Pradhan.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • NDRF

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Lex Sportel brings you the first-ever LIVE cricket under lockdown conditions - "BetBarter Vanuatu Blast T10 League"

New Delhi India, May 19 ANINewsVoir 1SPORTS brings the first ever live cricket during the global COVID-19 pandemic shutdown for the benefit of billions of diehard cricket fans waiting to watch their favorite sport live For the next four wee...

Cyclone Amphan: Ferry services shut on major routes across Bangladesh

Bangladesh has temporarily shut down ferry services on several major routes around the country as the super cyclone Amphan approaches. Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation BIWTC said the routes include Paturia-Doulatdia, Shimulia-K...

Can Imran Khan be made the saviour of Pakistan's Ahmadiyya?, asks MEP

With the decision of the Government of Pakistan to establish a new National Commission for Minorities and the recommendation of Prime Minister Imran Khan to include Ahmadi representatives in its makeup, it is predicted that not much is goin...

EasyJet hit by cyber attack, hackers access 9 mln customers' details

British budget airline easyJet said on Tuesday hackers had accessed the email and travel details of around 9 million customers, and the credit card details of more than 2,000 of them, in a highly sophisticated attack.There is no evidence th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020