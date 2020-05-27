A junior assistant of Delhi LG office tests positive for COVID-19: Sources.

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....
Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...
The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...
The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 27 Reuters - S uspected Islamist militants have killed at least 40 people in northeastern Congo, a rights group said on Wednesday, the latest in a wave of attacks against civilians in the mountainous ...
Boeing is cutting more than 12,000 jobs through layoffs and buyouts as the coronavirus pandemic seizes the travel industry, and more cuts are coming. One of the nations biggest manufacturers will lay off 6,770 US employees this week, and an...
As many as 69 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 469A state health department bulletin said nearly all the new COVID-19 patients have travelled ...
After attacking crops in Madhya Pradesh, a swarm of locusts reached Jhansi district on Wednesday, an Uttar Pradesh official said. Other districts in the region are also on alert. Locusts struck the district last week as well, but they au...