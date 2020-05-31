Nitish Kumar-led NDA govt has performed well on development front. Coalition enjoys strong approval for its work in Bihar: Bhupender Yadav.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 18:20 IST
Nitish Kumar-led NDA govt has performed well on development front. Coalition enjoys strong approval for its work in Bihar: Bhupender Yadav.
- READ MORE ON:
- Coalition
- Nitish Kumar
- NDA
- Bhupender Yadav
- Bihar
ALSO READ
INTERVIEW-Mahathir promises "very big trouble" for Malaysia's ruling coalition
Saudi-led coalition says it downs Houthi drones launched at Najran
Saudi-led coalition says it downed Houthi drone launched toward Najran
Rahul washing hands off Maharashtra is akin to UPA blaming corruption on compulsion of coalition politics: Piyush Goyal
Italy coalition squabbles over recruiting volunteers to enforce distancing